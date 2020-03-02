KBC Group NV Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 541,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 511,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

