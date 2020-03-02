KBC Group NV Has $23.70 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $59.18 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.