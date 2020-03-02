KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.59% of Watts Water Technologies worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $93.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

