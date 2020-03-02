KBC Group NV Purchases 2,735 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In other Boston Properties news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,843 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

