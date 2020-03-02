KBC Group NV Purchases 71,668 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,668 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,629,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $83.30 on Monday. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.