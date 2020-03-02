KBC Group NV Sells 32,177 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,177 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435,434 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,399,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $42.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

