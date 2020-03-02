KBC Group NV Sells 7,103 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.95% of California Water Service Group worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

CWT stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.