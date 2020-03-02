KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $151.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

