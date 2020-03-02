Kent Mathy Acquires 28,500 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Kent Mathy bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $92,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ribbon Communications Inc has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

