Kevin T. Conroy Sells 13,875 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $1,113,746.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,701 shares in the company, valued at $79,202,489.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after buying an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after buying an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,163,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,181,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

