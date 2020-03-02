Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

