KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $153.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,221 shares of company stock worth $1,347,823. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

