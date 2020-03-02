Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:KEP opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.53. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 48.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

