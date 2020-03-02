Korea Investment CORP Acquires 24,200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.18% of Hologic worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 167,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.