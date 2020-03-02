Korea Investment CORP Acquires 27,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $44,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 216,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $18,496,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $90.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

