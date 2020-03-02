Korea Investment CORP Acquires 60,400 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

