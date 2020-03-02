Korea Investment CORP Buys 11,900 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $41,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $219.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

