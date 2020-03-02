Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $141.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 672.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.76.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

