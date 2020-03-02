Korea Investment CORP Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 98,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

