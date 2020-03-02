Korea Investment CORP Has $25.51 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 942,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $167.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

