Korea Investment CORP Has $43.16 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $43,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

