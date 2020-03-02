Korea Investment CORP Purchases 17,400 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $43,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $165.68 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $187.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 12,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $2,324,562.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $455,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,018 shares of company stock worth $28,798,424 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.