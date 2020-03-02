Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,388 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $144.58 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

