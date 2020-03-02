Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

