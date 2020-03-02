KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,766.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,103 shares of company stock valued at $136,223 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVHI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of KVHI opened at $10.42 on Monday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

