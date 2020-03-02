Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNDC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

LNDC stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Landec has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 548.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

