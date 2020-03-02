LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTM. Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

