Leadcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 15% against the dollar. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $40,067.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Liquid, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

