Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Libbey during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Libbey by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Libbey during the third quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Libbey during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Libbey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Libbey stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Libbey has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

