Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LILAK. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

LILAK opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 218.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 351,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

