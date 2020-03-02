Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $93.60 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,859,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.