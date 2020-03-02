Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $2.95 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $73.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 143,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $333,896.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 244,360 shares of company stock valued at $551,653. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

