Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Vertical Research

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LECO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $90.00. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,286. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.