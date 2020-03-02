LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $64.50 Average PT from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

