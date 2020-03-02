Loop Capital Trims Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Target Price to $30.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Kraton from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. Kraton has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $321.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.66.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200,270 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 349,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 158,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kraton by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kraton by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

