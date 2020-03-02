LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.74% of Owens & Minor worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 188,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 153,090 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $429.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.