LSV Asset Management Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236,953 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 42.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

HRTG opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

