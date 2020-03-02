LSV Asset Management Sells 378,559 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 378,559 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.27% of Laredo Petroleum worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 37.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 156,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

