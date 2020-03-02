LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Bernstein Bank began coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised LYFT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. LYFT has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

