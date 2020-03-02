LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) vs. Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Head to Head Contrast

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LYNAS CORP LTD/S alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LYNAS CORP LTD/S and Select Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYNAS CORP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LYNAS CORP LTD/S and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYNAS CORP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Select Sands -168.07% -35.00% -27.28%

Volatility & Risk

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LYNAS CORP LTD/S and Select Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYNAS CORP LTD/S $260.01 million 3.01 $57.24 million N/A N/A Select Sands $20.07 million 0.09 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of LYNAS CORP LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LYNAS CORP LTD/S beats Select Sands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It also owns, develops, and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Kuantan, Malaysia; and Mount Weld concentration plant located in Western Australia. In addition, the company offers corporate services. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for LYNAS CORP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYNAS CORP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.