Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MDGL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $148.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

