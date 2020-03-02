Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 552,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,613,000 after buying an additional 478,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after buying an additional 237,456 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

