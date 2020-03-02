Manna Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Manna has a market cap of $216,032.00 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. During the last week, Manna has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,969.20 or 0.91097262 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,636,484 coins and its circulating supply is 656,086,687 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.