Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MFC stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,571,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,956,000 after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

