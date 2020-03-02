Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Marcus alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. Marcus has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $826.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.