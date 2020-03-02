Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $114.46 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 162.43%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.