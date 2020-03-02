Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology Group has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.19 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.15-$0.19 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.