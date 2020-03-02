Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:MDLY opened at $2.58 on Monday. Medley Management has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Medley Management by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medley Management by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medley Management during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medley Management by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 172,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medley Management by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

