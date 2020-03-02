Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.34. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

