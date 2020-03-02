Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Short Interest Down 11.0% in February

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 63,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

